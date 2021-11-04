OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

