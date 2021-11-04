OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Tops $277.72 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $22.03 or 0.00035849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $277.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.48 or 0.00244906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00097766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

