Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce $645.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $656.70 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZEUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.54. 127,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

