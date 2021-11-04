Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.74

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 132538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

