Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. 171,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,183. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

