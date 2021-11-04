ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.