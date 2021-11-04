ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $63.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ON. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

