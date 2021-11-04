ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.67

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 6590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

The company has a market cap of $879.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 122.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

