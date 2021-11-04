OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $45,371,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.58 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.