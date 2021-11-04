Oppenheimer Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EVER stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,467.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,547 shares of company stock valued at $696,657 in the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

