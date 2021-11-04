Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 13,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 710,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

