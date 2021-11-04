Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.33 ($14.51).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.52 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.81. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

