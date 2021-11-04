Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $345.12 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $345.12 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 551,828,865 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

