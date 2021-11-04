Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 9th

Orion Biotech Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:ORIAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 9th. Orion Biotech Opportunities had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ORIAU stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIAU. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $7,036,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

