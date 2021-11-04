Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.740-$0.820 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $758.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

