Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

OSK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,122. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

