Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 203.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,595,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

OSK stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.