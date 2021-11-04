OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSI Systems stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.83.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

