Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $217,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 46.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 129,140 shares of company stock worth $34,240,917 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

