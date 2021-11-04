Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 451,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $18,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.