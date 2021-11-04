Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.