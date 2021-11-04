Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.