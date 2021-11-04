Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Comparison

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

20.5% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ozon and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $59.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. CDW has a consensus price target of $204.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than CDW.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 6.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -23.90 CDW $18.47 billion 1.38 $788.50 million $6.55 28.33

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDW beats Ozon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

