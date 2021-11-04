Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,735,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

