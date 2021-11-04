Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $438.21 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

