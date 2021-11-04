Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 1,190 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

