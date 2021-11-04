Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 43,476 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 397.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.