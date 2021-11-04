Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 9,174 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

