Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.47 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

