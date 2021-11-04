Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.52 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $218.07 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

