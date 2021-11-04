Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $46,730,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,026,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

