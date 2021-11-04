Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 155,141 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,141 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.