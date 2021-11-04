Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $558,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

