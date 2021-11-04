Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 120,090 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

