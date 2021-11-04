Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Paramount Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.