Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.49

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.49 and traded as high as C$24.01. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.66, with a volume of 284,551 shares traded.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.61.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.