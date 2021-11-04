Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 104,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Citigroup cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

