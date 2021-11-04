Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park-Ohio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

