Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
Shares of PKOH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.
PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
