Patricia M. Whaley Sells 41,347 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 41,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,490,145.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

