Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,927 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $887,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

