Paybswap (PAYB) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $731,370.71 and $176,219.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.19 or 0.07333655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,357.78 or 1.00035114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,649,869 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

