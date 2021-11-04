PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 422,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 164.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 130.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

