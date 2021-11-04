Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

BOO opened at GBX 192.45 ($2.51) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

