Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.84

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 710210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

