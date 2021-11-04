Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2,400 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,260.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,380,657.49.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,536.00.

CVE:PTF opened at C$21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.87.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.