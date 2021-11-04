PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.57

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 148855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $525.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.