Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $120.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

