Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,169 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $277.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.