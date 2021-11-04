Peony (PNY) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Peony has a market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $68,992.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 48,457,554 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

