pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0054

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $152.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00101141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.04 or 0.07289117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.98 or 0.99635643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022533 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

